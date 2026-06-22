Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Ignored; Jofra Archer Picks Toughest Indian Batter to Bowl to

Ind vs Eng: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the greatest white-ball batters yet English pacer Jofra Archer did not pick any of them when asked to name the toughest Indian batter to bowl to. As per Archer, KL Rahul is the toughest Indian batter he has bowled to. Archer claimed in the early years of IPL, Rahul could hit the ball anywhere.

‘Found KL (Rahul) really hard to bowl at’

"In the first few years of IPL, I found KL (Rahul) really hard to bowl at. I reckon he was in his prime then and I just felt like he could hit any ball anywhere. And he actually did," Archer said on 'The Super Over' YouTube channel.

Archer has on multiple occasions bowled to Rahul - in Tests and in T20Is. In the red-ball format, Archer is yet to dismiss Rahul. The Indian has scored 50 runs off 136 balls in Tests against Archer. And in T20Is, Archer has dismissed Rahul once.

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The two will face each other when India travels to England for a white-ball tour. The first ODI between India and England would be played on July 14.

The contest between India and England would be mouthwatering as both sides are formidable. It is clear that the two sides would look to get their combinations right in the 50-over format keeping the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind. During the series, Archer would be a key cog in England's wheel with the new ball. He would be expected to pick early wickets and peg back the visitors.

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