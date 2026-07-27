Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Sound Advise From VVS Laxman; Stand-in Coach Points Area Teen Star Needs to Work Hard on

Zimbabwe vs India: Young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the star of the show for Team India as he bagged his maiden player of the series during the Zimbabwe series. In the third and the final T20I, Sooryavanshi hit a maverick 81 off 49 balls. His knock not only helped India win the series, but he garnered a lot of praise following his show. But amid all the praise, stand-in coach VVS Laxman had a piece of sound advise for the young cricketing sensation. As per Laxman, Sooryavanshi needs to work on his fitness to become better.

‘Want him to get better is his overall fitness’

"But what is really impressive is the way he's evolved as a person. The maturity level, the understanding and the awareness over the last six months have actually skyrocketed. That's why he's been able to handle tough situations. He's been able to perform under pressure against the best players. One of the areas in which we want him to get better is his overall fitness. We also have to remember that he's just 15 years old. He's a very young boy.

"He himself wants to get better in every aspect of the game. If you see even today's game, he was taking the hot spot. Even though he got injured, he still wanted to be on the field. But it was our physio who actually asked him to come out. So that's the eagerness and the earnestness he has to contribute in every possible way to the team," the former right-hander added.

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