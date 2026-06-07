Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Given Unique Exemption By BCCI After Selection In T20I Squad: 'He Is Still A Minor'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in line to surpass Sachin Tendulkar as he has been selected in India's T20I squad for the upcoming England and Ireland series, followed by the Asian Games 2026. Sooryavanshi's big break came in the aftermath of his blockbuster showing in IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav burst onto the scene in IPL 2025 and has maintained his rapid rise throughout the years. He already hit centuries against Australia and South Africa while for the U19s and went on to smash a record-breaking 176 runs in the ICC U19 World Cup final against England.

BCCI Tweaks Its Rules For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Calls were made to include him in the senior setup and the BCCI selectors didn't wait before naming him in the T20I squad. However, at a tender 15 years old, Vaibhav is very new to the challenge and conditions on foreign soil and therefore the BCCI has decided to make an exemption. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed Vaibhav's parents will accompany him on overseas tours.

While speaking to Hindustan Times Digital, he said, “He was selected to go with the senior team from the India A team to Sri Lanka. As he is a small child, he is still a minor. Earlier, he was travelling with his contemporaries. U19 World Cup and all. Those are all his age group. A little bit one year up or down, or about the same. But when he is travelling with the men's team, who are all adults, therefore, we deem it proper that his parents or anybody from the family can travel with him to Sri Lanka."

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He further added, “Today, he got picked for the senior team. We will make a request to his parents. If they are willing to go, then they can go. In fact, his father is travelling to Sri Lanka tomorrow. That is our thing. And after that, if his parents also wish to go to England, BCCI will support that because he is a kid. So, he would need some time to assimilate with the senior boys. So, from that perspective, we are helping. This is not something we allow all parents to do. It is not that, but because he is 15 years old, he should feel comfortable, and he should take some time to adjust to the adult world.”

Suryavanshi already travelled to Sri Lanka as a part of the India A contingent which is scheduled to take part in a ODI tri-series.