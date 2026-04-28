Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Has AI Chip in His Bat? Pakistani Analyst's Bizarre Claim Amid IPL 2026 Season

Looks like Pakistan is obsessed with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. A senior Pakistan cricket analyst made a bizarre claim on the Rajasthan Royals opener. A well-known Pakistani TV anchor and cricket analyst Nauman Niaz claimed that Sooryavanshi may be using an AI chip in his bat. There is no doubt that he made the claim on a lighter note.

‘Probably used an AI chip in his bat’

“Think about it. What is this kid? Get his bat checked. Like WADA conducts dope tests, send him to a lab. He probably used an AI chip in his bat. He is unreal. What a player,” Niaz said while reacting to Vaibhav’s batting exploits," he said on SmashHit.

“When you’re 18, your body builds muscle, biceps, and triceps. This one is just 16. He was born when Virat Kohli was a world champion. He doesn’t have the power game as much as he has technique. He is a wristy player, plus, if you look at this arc, he used the full 360 degree,” he added.

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Unstoppable Sooryavanshi

There is little to no doubt that Sooryavanshi has very quickly become the most-talked about cricketer. And with age on his side, one can only imagine what will happen. He could break all records in cricket that a batter can. Apart from being the youngest centurion in the history of the IPL in 2025. In 2026, he has already smashed a 36-ball century (103 off 37 vs SRH), marking the third-fastest ton in IPL history. He also became the youngest to 1,000 T20 runs.