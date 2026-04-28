Virat Kohli POKES Fun at KL Rahul Over His Old Viral Celebration After RCB Hammer DC in IPL 2026 Match | WATCH VIDEO
DC vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli was in a good mood in Delhi on Monday after RCB beat the Capitals comfortably by nine wickets.
- Cricket
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DC vs RCB, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli was in a good mood in Delhi on Monday after RCB beat the Capitals comfortably by nine wickets. Following the win, Kohli was spotted poking fun at his friend, KL Rahul. Kohli was teasing Rahul with the latter's celebration last year at M. Chinnaswamy. Seeing Kohli do it, Rahul could not hold back his laughter. After that, it was the bromance of the two cricketers that took over. The clip has surfaced on social space and has gone viral. Here is the clip.
WATCH VIDEO
Kohli also reveals in a candid manner that he too wanted to break into that celebration after the win and then hug Rahul.
With this win, RCB have registered their sixth win in eight matches, with 12 points to their name. RCB are at number two in the points tally. This fifth defeat for DC, who have won three, keep them at seventh spot in the points table.
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RCB opted to field first and excellent spells from Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar (3/5) reduced DC to 75 in 16.3 overs, with Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) offering some resistance. RCB batters came out all guns blazing as Jacob Bethell (20 in 10 balls), Devdutt Padikkal (34* in 13 balls) and Virat Kohli (25* in 13 balls) sealed the chase in 6.3 overs.
Kohli sealed the win with two back-to-back sixes, completing his 9,000 IPL runs.
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Can RCB Defend Title?
Yes, they absolutely can. Given their form, very few would doubt their chances of making the playoffs. And once they are in the playoffs, then it becomes anybody's game from there. RCB lock horns with Gujarat in their next game on April 30 in Ahmedabad.