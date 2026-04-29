Vaibhav Sooryavanshi HILARIOUSLY Forces Ravindra Jadeja to Cut Cake After RR Beat PBKS in IPL 2026 | WATCH VIDEO

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026: The smiles are back in the Rajasthan Royals camp and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is certainly one of the biggest reasons for that. Even on Tuesday, Sooryavanshi got the Royals off to a mind-numbing start to lay the foundation for the mammoth 223 chase. Sooryavanshi hit a breathtaking 16-ball 43. He has been in ominous form this season and is one of the major reasons for Rajasthan's good run.

After the game on Tuesday, when all the Royals players got together to cut a cake, Sooryavanshi hilariously asked all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to do the honours. Sooryavanshi got rather pushy with Jadeja and the moment came across as adorable. The clip was shared by RR on their official social media pages and captioned it as: ‘Banna se masti nahi’.

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Earlier, Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey put together an impressive unbeaten 77-run partnership off just 32 balls to take Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling six-wicket victory.

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With the game tightly contested after 14 overs and the required run rate exceeding 12, the pair made the chase look easy. Ferreira and Dubey took full advantage when the spinners were out, targeting the pace bowlers. Arshdeep Singh was hit for three fours in his return spell, while Marco Jansen conceded a four and a six. The duo kept up their attack against Arshdeep, showing poise and clean hitting to finish the chase and hand Punjab Kings their first loss of the season.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 222/4 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 62, Prabhsmiran Singh 59; Yash Punja 2-41, Jofra Archer 1-40) lost to Rajasthan Royals 228/4 in 19.2 overs (Donovan Ferreira 52, Yashasvi Jaiswal 51; Yuzvendra Chahal 3-36, Arshdeep Singh 1-68) by six wickets

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