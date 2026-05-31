Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IGNORED? Ambati Rayudu's T20 World Cup Blueprint Has Shubman Gill-Sai Sudarshan as Openers

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had an IPL to remember, scoring in excess off 700 runs. He has amassed 776 runs to be precise in 16 IPL games in 2026. His runs have come at a staggering 237.31 strike rate. While most believe he would soon be part of the national set-up, former India cricketers Ambati Rayudu begs to differ. As per Rayudu, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan should be opening for India at the next T20 World Cup.

Gill-Sudarshan as Team India Openers?

“I think we are witnessing a pair that might travel to Australia and tackle the conditions there. The wicket was very similar in pace and bounce. And the ease with which these two are batting…I’ll be surprised if both of them don’t go there,” Rayudu said.

“If conditions suit them, if you take a Gill, you would like to take Sudharsan as well, because they both complement each other beautifully. You are seeing it in the partnership; they both know each other’s game very well. It’s a great add-on if you want them to excel in different conditions,” he added.

Advertisement

The Gill-Sudarshan pair has been in ominous touch this season having amassed 885 runs in 16 games. The duo is just 54 runs shy from surpassing the all-time IPL record for most runs by an opening pair in a season. The feat is currently held by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who amassed 939 runs together for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2016.

GT or RCB - Who Are Favourites?

It is tough to pick a favourite as both sides have been in good form and given the format - it is impossible to pick the winner. All in all, a cracker of a game is expected at the iconic venue when the two sides meet.