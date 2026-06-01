Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Tests Soon? IPL 2026 Orange Cap-Winner Makes Huge Confession After RCB Win Second Title

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: While Virat Kohli and RCB made it two in a row, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, on the same night, made a huge confession. Sooryavanshi, who has become the talk of the town, all thanks to his super-aggressive style of batting, confessed that he has started to train with red-ball.

This means he is preparing to make an entry into the Test scheme of things soon. After the five-wicket RCB win, Sooryavanshi made the confession while speaking to former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh.

‘Practised a lot with a red ball’

"Yes, I will have to play on the ground because the next assignment is in a one-day format," he said. "I have practised a lot with a red ball, but no one has seen me do that, but they will soon."

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"People think I love to hit every ball, but this is the T20 format, and coaches give me a free hand to go all guns blazing. And I hit the ball only because I know I can hit them, and it isn't out of compulsion," he said.

"I want to play Test cricket, obviously, because my father also taught me that it is the ultimate format, and I have played it as well. I'm yet to play many games, though. I played Ranji Trophy cricket but did not get too many opportunities, and it was challenging for me. But I am going to keep working on that aspect of my game," he added.

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