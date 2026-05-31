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  • 'Bengaluru Rises Again As Champions!': DK Shivakumar Hails RCB's Historic Win In IPL 2026 Vs GT

'Bengaluru Rises Again As Champions!': DK Shivakumar Hails RCB's Historic Win In IPL 2026 Vs GT

RCB made history by clinching their second consecutive IPL title after a thrilling 5-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Final. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar took to social media to celebrate the historic win, saying, “Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions!”

Nidhi Sinha
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'Bengaluru Rises Again As Champions!': DK Shivakumar Hails RCB's Historic Win In IPL 2026 Vs GT
'Bengaluru Rises Again As Champions!': DK Shivakumar Hails RCB's Historic Win In IPL 2026 Vs GT | Image: RCB

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made history by clinching their second consecutive IPL title after a thrilling 5-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Final. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to social media to celebrate the historic win, saying, “Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions!”

In a post on X, Shivakumar wrote, “RCB has created history by clinching a second consecutive IPL title. With grit, composure, and the heart of true champions, the team has once again made Bengaluru proud. Congratulations to the players, coaches, support staff, and millions of fans who stood by the team every step of the way."

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Virat Kohli after RCB's victory

'Well Done, Beauties': Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya RCB virat kohli
Old picture of VIjay Mallya with Virat Kohli

Former RCB owner Vijay Mallya also congratulated the team on becoming back-to-back champions of IPL. In a post on X, the fugitive businessman wrote, “RCB RCB…Congratulations.”

Calling RCB players “Namma dodda Simhagulu” (Our Big Lions), Mallya said, they “roared loudly and made us all very proud”. He added, "Very well done you beauties.”

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RCB celebrates after 2nd consecutive win

 RCB defeated Shubman Gill’s GT by five wickets in the final of the 19th edition at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

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 Nidhi Sinha
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