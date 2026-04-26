Vaibhav Sooryavanshi INJURED? Teen Sensation Leaving Field During RR-SRH IPL 2026 Clash Raise Concerns

RR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made it a night to remember for him despite ending up on the losing side. He hit the third fastest century in the history of the IPL. His surreal century came off merely 36 balls.

Sooryavanshi Survives Injury Scare

The incident transpired when Sooryavanshi was stationed at covers when Ishan Kishan played a lofted drive. While chasing the ball, Sooryavanshi pulled up holding his right thigh. From there on, he struggled to move freely and it raised speculations of a hamstring injury. Soon after he hurt himself, he was being attended by the medical team. Eventually, he had to leave the field with help. While it cannot be confirmed what it actually is, one feels it could very well be cramps he picked up from batting

Sooryavanshi's power-packed knock was laced with 12 sixes and five fours. Unfortunately, despite his heroics - Rajasthan Royals lost the match. Sooryavanshi is receiving praise from all quarters following his surreal knock. To be honest, he could have got more had he not looked to play the fancy reverse-scoop. He was eventually trapped in front by Sakib Hussain.

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Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 228/6 in 20 overs [Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 103 (37), Dhruv Jurel 51 (35), Donovan Ferreira 33 (16); Eshan Malinga 2-38] lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad 229/5 in 18.3 overs [Ishan Kishan 74 (31), Abhishek Sharma 57 (29), Nitish Kumar Reddy 36 (18); Jofra Archer 2-34] by 5 wickets.

After getting their campaign off to a brilliant start, Rajasthan are somehow not carrying the momentum forrward. They would certainly love to bounce back to winning ways whyen they travel to New Chandigarh to face table-toppers Punjab Kings on Tuesday.