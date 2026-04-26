Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is 'New Favourite Player' of Pat Cummins After RR Star's Surreal 36-Ball Century in IPL 2026 vs SRH

RR vs SRH, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again showed why he is the biggest asset of the Rajasthan Royals as he smashed a surreal 36-ball century. His maverick ton may not have helped his side win the game, but Australia's Pat Cummins was in awe of the teen sensation. In fact, Cummins went on to confess that Sooryavanshi is his ‘new favourite player’.

‘My new favourite player’ - Cummins

“I think he's my new favourite player. He hits the ball so hard, it's great to watch. It's good fun,” Cummins told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“You have to be right on the money as a bowler. If you are not, it's going a long way. It's impressive. He has had a great start to his career, and yeah, I like the way he plays. Takes the game on,” he added.

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His 35-ball ton against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 remains the fastest hundred by an Indian in IPL history, with only Chris Gayle's record-setting 30-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 ahead of it on the all-time list.

Earlier in the match, Sooryavanshi hit five sixes in a row. He smashed four consecutive maximums off the last four deliveries of the first over, bowled by Praful Hinge. He then got the strike on the last ball of the second over and sent Pat Cummins over the ropes as well, completing five sixes on the trot.

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