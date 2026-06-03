Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Labeled as 'The IPL' by Jos Buttler After IPL 2026 Heroics For Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2026: Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made it an IPL to remember for him bagging almost all individual awards.
- Cricket
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IPL 2026: Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made it an IPL to remember for him bagging almost all individual awards. Such was his IPL, that there are talks that he could soon make his national debut as well. Amid all the praise that the 15-year-old is receiving from all quarters, former Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler has also given his two cents on the left-handed sensation. As per Buttler, Sooryavanshi is ‘The IPL’. That is certainly a huge praise coming from a world-class cricketer.
"Sooryavanshi is the IPL this year"
"RCB won the trophy and they are the story of the IPL. But Vaibhav is nearly the IPL this year. He is the story of the tournament. MVP, 700-plus runs and at a faster strike rate than everyone else. It was amazing to watch," Buttler said on the YouTube channel for the podcast For The Love of Cricket