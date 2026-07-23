Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & Mayank Yadav Star As India Halt T20I Slide, Record 1st Win Under Shreyas Iyer's Leadership

India defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashing a blistering 18-ball 50 to help the visitors chase down 126 in just 13.2 overs.



India got off to a flying start, reaching 22 runs in the first two overs. Sooryavanshi smashed 19 runs off Richard Ngarava in the second over. Zimbabwe hit back in the following over, with pacer Blessing Muzarabani dismissing Abhishek Sharma for just one run.



However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his aggressive batting, smashing a series of boundaries over the next two overs as India raced to 52/1 after five overs, with Sooryavanshi on 48. At the end of the powerplay, India reached 66/1, putting themselves in a commanding position.



During the seventh over, Sooryavanshi completed his maiden international fifty in just 18 deliveries, with four fours and four sixes. However, in the very next delivery, Richard Ngarava dismissed the 15-year-old sensation.

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Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan helped India reach 96/2 by the end of the 10th over. However, Muzarabani struck again in the third ball of the 12th over, dismissing Kishan for 35 off 24 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes.

Tilak Varma and skipper Shreyas Iyer guided India to victory in the 14th over, as the Men in Blue chased down the target with seven wickets in hand. Iyer remained unbeaten on 28 off 24 balls, including three fours, while Tilak Varma finished not out on six runs.



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Earlier, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first, backing a fresh bowling unit that included debutant pacer Ashok Sharma. The decision paid off immediately as India's fast bowlers created early pressure and dismantled Zimbabwe's top order.



India's bowling attack produced a disciplined performance to restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7 in 20 overs in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. A brilliant opening spell from pacer Mayank Yadav, supported by effective death-over bowling by Prince Yadav, kept the hosts from building a big total.



Pacer Mayank Yadav produced a fiery opening spell, using his pace and bounce effectively on the Harare pitch. He struck twice in the powerplay, first dismissing opener Brian Bennett on the very first ball of the innings for a duck and then removing Dion Myers for 6 runs. His accurate bowling gave Zimbabwe little opportunity to settle as they were 20/2 in 4 overs.



At the other end, Prince Yadav maintained pressure with disciplined bowling and claimed the wicket of Ben Curran for 10. Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza also failed to provide stability, falling to Shivam Dube for just 4 as the hosts slipped to 40/4 inside eight overs.



Zimbabwe then attempted a recovery through Wesley Madhevere and Ryan Burl's 32-run partnership. The pair played cautiously, rotating the strike and punishing loose deliveries to rebuild the innings.



Their partnership helped Zimbabwe cross the 80-run mark, but India once again broke through when leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Burl, stopping Zimbabwe's progress toward the death overs.



Burl contributed 26 off 35 balls before being dismissed in the 14th over with Zimbabwe at 72/5. Tadiwanashe Marumani joined Madhevere as he continued to fight and became Zimbabwe's top scorer with a well-made 39* off 35 balls, including three fours and a six.



A 20-ball 27 from Marumani helped Zimbabwe cross the 120-run mark. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 27 off 20 balls, hitting two fours and a six. He combined for a 57-run partnership off 37 balls. Despite losing Brad Evans and Madhevere in the final over, Zimbabwe finished with a total of 125/7 in 20 overs.