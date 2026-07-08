Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Picked Due to Sanju Samson's Poor Form? Gautam Gambhir Gives Verdict After England Beat India in 3rd T20I

India vs England: There has been a lot of talk over why was Sanju Samson dropped. Gautam Gambhir has finally broken silence and given his verdict. Following India's humiliating loss against England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, coach Gambhir has revealed that is his poor form that has led to the management taking the call.

ALSO READ: Mohammad Nabi Leads Tributes After Shapoor Zadran Passes Away At 38

‘Whatever we feel is the best combination’

"The first thing is that regarding the clarity Sanju Samson needed, he has been given that from my side. That's a conversation strictly between the player and the head coach. That conversation is not going to come outside," Gambhir said in the press conference on Tuesday.

"Regarding Sanju, we are very clear. What he has done for India has been phenomenal, and sometimes you just have to look at the form of a certain player. There is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series," he added.

Advertisement

"International cricket is about results, so whatever we feel is the best combination to give us that result, we play that combination and that playing XI. I've always been a big believer that everyone needs to earn their place and the right to play for India," he concluded.

England Outplay India

Team India, who are the world champions, were outplayed by the hosts. England beat India by 125 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series. For India, it would be hard to bounce back. They need to win both the remaining games in order to level the series. And given England's form, it will be no mean feat for India.