Updated 7 January 2026 at 16:30 IST
14-Year-Old Cricketing Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Puts South Africa U19 Under Siege With Blazing 63-Ball Hundred
India U19 captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 14, smashed 127 off 74 balls with a 63-ball ton, forging a 227-run stand with Aaron George (118) to dominate South Africa U19 in the Benoni youth ODI.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India U19 captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his brilliant form in the game against South Africa U19. The 14-year-old delivered a significant batting blitz and secured a monumental hundred in the competition.
The teen Indian opener also forged a clinical opening partnership, putting India in the driver's seat over the Proteas U19 side in the third youth ODI in Benoni.
A convincing performance from India U19 helped them forge a clinical start in the competition, with the openers of the Boys in Blue showcasing intent and flair with the bat.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes A 63-Ball Hundred Against SA U19
Captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his brilliant form in the away youth ODI series against South Africa U19 in Benoni. After being put in to bat first, the India U19 captain produced a dazzling performance with the bat.
Advertisement
The 14-year-old scored 127 off 74 balls, securing a ton in just 63 balls. Sooryavanshi's batting barrage helped India U19 big-time, where he scored nine boundaries and ten sixes in the competition. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now has a hundred in Australia, England, India, Qatar, South Africa and the UAE.
The India U19 openers also put up a significant opening stand, with Sooryavanshi's 129 and Aaron George's 118 off 106 producing a spectacular 227-run opening stand in the competition.
Advertisement
Openers Aaron George and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brilliant performance helped India U19 gain some significant momentum early on.
Sooryavanshi & Aaron George Helped India Gain Early Momentum
India U19 gained massive momentum due to Aaron George and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's phenomenal opening stand. But the remaining Indian batters were unable to display similar flair in the competition against South Africa U19.
Number three batter Vedant Trivedi put up 34 off 42, while wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu put up 21 runs off 20 balls. Harvansh Pangalia suffered a run-out dismissal and managed to put up just two runs.
Also Read: Jacob Bethell’s Maiden Test Ton Lights Up Day 4; Australia Maintain Momentum as Fifth Ashes Test Pushed to Day 5
The middle-order batters failed to deliver as wickets fell rather swiftly following the openers' dismissal. A three-wicket haul by Ntando Soni helped SA U19 break India's momentum.
Jason Rowles picked up two wickets, while Michael Kruiskamp also picked up a wicket.
India U19 managed to go past the 300-run mark on the scoreboard, while South Africa has claimed seven wickets as of this writing.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 7 January 2026 at 16:30 IST