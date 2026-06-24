Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Restricted From Using India's Dressing Room, To Have Separate Facilities At England Venues, Report Reveals Bizarre Reason

Anticipation has been building ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential debut for India. The 25-year-old could become India's youngest debutant against Ireland on Friday in a T20I. He has been named in India's T20I squad for the Ireland and England series.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Have His Own Dressing Room In England

The Rajasthan Royals prodigy took very little time to stamp his authority and has gradually become India's poster boy in cricket. He finished IPL 2026 as the highest run-getter and subsequently earned the right to test his resolve in international cricket.

However, his tender age could restrict him from using the Team India dressing room on English soil. As per The Guardian, as the England series is an ICC event, strict guidelines and compliance will be in place for the T20I series. Both the ICC and the ECB currently don't allow players under the 16-year-old bracket to use the senior dressing room due to safeguarding procedures.

The report further stated, Sooryavanshi will have his own facilities and can use the dressing room during the match and to attend team meetings. Arsenal teenager Max Dowman also had to use a separate dressing room until he turned 16 last December. Vaibhav's parents accompanied him to England.

Advertisement

In a statement to The Guardian, the ECB confirmed the development. “The Cricket Regulator is in contact with the Team Liaison Officer (TLO) for the Indian team to discuss requirements and expectations for the player while he is in the UK.

“Each County Safeguarding Officer for the relevant cricket venue is also working closely with the Team Liaison Officer to ensure venue protocols and arrangements (specifically changing room environments) are understood and adhered to. This is conducted via safeguarding risk assessments.

Advertisement

It is our understanding that the player’s parents will be travelling with him at all times. They are staying in the same hotel, which is outside of usual protocol, but agreed on this occasion due to his age.

“This additional measure provides us with further confidence that he has family members that can provide the additional level of support and care.”