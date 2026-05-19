WATCH | Hardik Pandya Does an MS Dhoni; Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral Ahead of KKR-MI IPL 2026 Game

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Under-fire Hardik Pandya is in all probability going to return to the Mumbai side for their game against Kolkata at the Eden Gardens. Hardik missed the past few games reportedly due to lower back stress. He has been training and is expected to be back in the side for MI's final game of the season.

Ahead of the clash, Hardik, who was training at the iconic venue did something that won hearts. Taking the MS Dhoni route, Hardik posed with the groundsmen at the Eden Gardens. The clip of that moment has surfaced on social space and is being loved by fans. Fans are actually praising his humility. Here is the clip that has gone viral.

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The flamboyant allrounder last played in MI's away match against Chennai Super Kings on May 2 before being sidelined with the injury.

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He did not travel to Dharamsala for MI's six-wicket win over Punjab Kings, where Jasprit Bumrah became the franchise's third captain this season after Suryakumar Yadav also missed the game following the birth of his child.

Pandya missed MI’s May 4 home fixture against LSG and was also absent for the RCB game in Raipur despite being with the squad.

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His absence sparked chatter about his MI future after he was spotted speaking with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, while other reports tied him to a potential Delhi Capitals switch.