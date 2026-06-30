Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Debut on Hold, Abhishek Sharma-Sanju Samson to Open; Team India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I vs England

India vs England: After the embarrassing 2-0 loss against Ireland, Shreyas Iyer and Co. would be raring to take on England. The first T20I starts from July 1 and all the talk is around teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old was in line for a national debut which did not happen at Belfast, now the hope is that he gets picked in the XI. But will that happen or will he have to wait a little more for his opportunity?

Will He Debut vs England?

India's fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate was asked the question about Sooryavanshi, to which he left things open-ended. As per Ten Doeschate, Sooryavanshi has to bide his time and wait for his chance.

"It's important to give players confidence and send the right message to the squad. We want to give players a long run in the team. So, as ready as Vaibhav is, and as excited as we all are to see him play, he'll have to go through the same process as everyone else, bide his time, and wait for his opportunity," India's fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said.

A national debut against England looks difficult and Sooryavanshi may have to wait longer.

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In all probability, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for Team India, with Ishan Kishan walking in at No. 3. Kishan would be followed by captain Shreyas Iyer.

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India’s likely playing XI for 1st T20I against England: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav