Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's HONEST Confession After Match-Winning 17-Ball 52 vs CSK in RR's IPL 2026 Opener: 'Don't Think About Defense'

IPL 2026, RR vs CSK: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave a glimpse of what Indian cricket's future could look like when he hit a maverick 17-ball 52 against Chennai in Guwahati. His blazing knock ensured Rajasthan won the game comfortably by eight wickets over Chennai Super Kings to get their campaign off to a dream start. Sooryavanshi was unstoppable in his 17-ball knock as he hit five sixes and four boundaries as well.

After his heroics at the Baraspora, he made an honest confession where he said that he never thinks about defense.

‘I do think about defence’

"The plan today was simply to execute well in the powerplay. Initially, the wicket felt a bit sticky, but as the ball got older, it started coming onto the bat nicely," Sooryavanshi told broadcasters.

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"I do think about defence, but today our plan was to control the game in the powerplay because in a small chase, that phase is crucial. If the bowling team does well there, the game can tilt their way, but our powerplay went really well," he added.

He also admitted how the coaching staff at the Royals help him get a clear mindset despite all the expectations and the outside noise.

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"The coaches didn't specifically say that bowlers would attack me - everyone else was already saying that (unko chhodke baaki puri duniya yeh bol hi rahi thi). They just told me that they back me and that I should stick to my natural game and play according to the situation," Sooryavanshi explained.

Can Sooryavanshi Continue Good Form?