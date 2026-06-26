Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Sanju Samson to Open; Ishan Kishan to Miss Out? Mohammed Kaif Predicts Playing XI For India vs Ireland 1st T20I

India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would create history by becoming the youngest to play for India reckons former cricketer Mohammed Kaif. While most believe Sooryavanshi may have to wait for his debut, Kaif thinks otherwise. As per Kaif, Ishan Kishan may make way for Sooryavanshi. That means, Abhishek Sharma would play at No. 3.

‘Ishan Kishan might have to wait’

“I have a feeling Ishan Kishan might have to wait for his opportunity in this match because I just don't see a place for him in the XI. Essentially, the team has to pick two out of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube. Dube is almost certain to play, and Tilak Varma is also expected to feature. Ishan Kishan is in terrific form and has been batting brilliantly, but I feel he might just miss out on a place in tomorrow's playing XI," said on his YouTube channel.

He added: “So, I feel that Shreyas Iyer will bat at No. 4 in this match. You need a right-handed batter in the middle order, and since he's the captain, At No. 5, either Ishan Kishan or Tilak Varma should play. But because Tilak is the vice-captain, he gets the nod and will bat at No. 5. At No. 6, Shivam Dube comes in. He played in the World Cup and can also chip in with a couple of overs, so he'll bat at No. 6. Axar Patel will bat at No. 7, while Harshit Rana slots in at No. 8.”

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Kaif's Probable XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

There is no doubt that India would be overwhelming favourites against Ireland.

