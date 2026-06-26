Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IGNORED; Aakash Chopra Picks India's Likely XI For 1st T20I vs Ireland

India vs Ireland: While everybody is hopeful that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would make his national debut, there are some who think otherwise. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra is one of them who reckons Sooryavanshi may have to wait for his national debut. Chopra explained why picking or not picking Sooryavanshi would be a tricky call considering Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma were part of the victorious WC squad.

‘Either do justice or give a chance’

"There is a big question whether the kid (Sooryavanshi) would be able to become a part of the XI. There are two options. Either do justice or give a chance, because if you do justice, you won't be able to give a chance, and if you give a chance, you won't be able to do justice. You have to play three out of four players in the top three. All four will not be able to play," he said.

"If you look at it from the justice perspective, the team will play for the first time after the World Cup. Yes, I know Suryakumar Yadav is not there here, you have taken one tough call, but you won't be able to do an injustice. You should play whoever has been kept in the team. Yes, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has set the stage on fire and has shaken world cricket, but you can't give him the opportunity if you think about justice," he elaborated.

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra's Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Advertisement