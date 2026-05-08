Prince Yadav ABUSED by Virat Kohli Fans on Instagram For Dismissing RCB Icon During IPL 2026 Match vs LSG

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Lucknow won the match and Prince Yadav played a huge role in it. But he faced the wrath on social media for dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck. It is no secret that cricket is a religion in India and cricketers are treated as demi-gods with Kohli being one of their biggest gods. Once Prince clean bowled Kohli for a duck with a peach, the latter's fans started flooding the LSG pacer's Instagram account with abusive remarks. While it is absolutely uncalled for, it certainly shows the dark side of fandom. Here is a screenshot of Prince's Insta comment section.