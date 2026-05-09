Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Retire by 21? England Legend Predicts Ahead of RR-GT IPL 2026 Match

RR vs GT, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is 15 and is already turning heads every time he walks out to bat. But while everything is going the teenager's way, a former England cricketer has made a stunning prediction. During an episode of the ‘Stick to Cricket’ podcast - former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Phil Tufnell, Alastair Cook, and David Lloyd - discussed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's prospects in the upcoming years. First, Vaughan was in awe of Sooryavanshi as he pointed out the RR opener's stats comparing it with Chris Gayle.

“So, Chris Gayle’s got the fastest IPL hundred – off 30 balls. This kid has already hit a 100 off 35 balls. The most sixes by any Indian batter in a single edition is 42 by Ahishek Sharma in 2024. This kid is on 37 now,” Vaughan said.

Just after that, former England captain Alaister Cook claimed that Sooryavanshi is the best six-hitter in the world currently. Coming from Cook, it was a big statement.

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Once Cook finished, Vaughan revealed to the other guests that Sooryavanshi is on the cusp of making his national debut. Once Vaughan says that, former England cricketer Phil Tuffnel came up with a sarcastic remark where he reckoned Sooryavanshi could be burnt out by 21.

“He could be burnt out by 21. He’ll have enough cash by then. Might retire,” Tufnell said.

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Sooryavanshi Shining