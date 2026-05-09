KL Rahul or Pathum Nissanka - Whom do we Drop? Delhi Capitals BIZARRE Response When Asked About Prithvi Shaw's Absence in IPL 2026

DC vs KKR, IPL 2026: It was a night to forget for the Capitals as they were hammered by Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Following the eight-wicket loss against KKR, Director of Cricket of Capitals, Venugopal Rao, gave a blunt reply when asked about the lack of opportunities for Prithvi Shaw. He bluntly asked who should they drop - Pathum Nissanka or KL Rahul.

‘Whom do you want us to drop? Pathum or KL?’

At the top of the order, whom do you want us to drop? Pathum or KL?" he asked when posed with the Prithvi query.

"Responsibility; when things fail as a batting unit, you need to take responsibility. I'll do it, rather than waiting for somebody else to do it. So, I think that is missing, I felt," he said in the post-match press conference after the batting failure of his side against Kolkata.

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Admitting that Axar was the right choice as captain as he had experience of winning two World Cup, but confessed he was hurt with the former's poor show.

"We always want a captain, a person like him who has been in two World Cup-winning squads, coming into this tournament. Regarding his form, we definitely always want him to do well. Somewhere, I think, he lost his form. I hope he comes back in the next three games. So, it hurt," he said about Axar.

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