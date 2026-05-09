Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Take 'Sachin Tendulkar Route'? BCCI Sent 'Test Debut' Plea Amid IPL 2026 Season

RR vs GT, IPL 2026: Is it going to be the 'Sachin Tendulkar route' for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Ahead of Rajasthan's clash against Gujarat, former Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Zubin Bharucha, the mentor who brought Sooryavanshi to the franchise has made a huge comment. While there are already talks that Sooryavanshi would be fast-tracked in the T20 national side, Bharucha has now made a request to the Indian board asking them to consider the teen sensation for Tests as well.

'Take that leap of faith, as they did with Tendulkar'

"That's a difficult one because, honestly, if you look at it from any sort of metric - score, strike-rate, run scored - he is already ahead of so many people waiting in line. I actually feel they need to take that leap of faith, as they did with Sachin Tendulkar, and blood him straightaway," Bharucha told Wisden.

"My belief is that technically, he doesn't commit himself enough. He is always on the back foot, and that to me is the holy grail of batting. So when the ball is moving, if you don't commit your front foot, that is talking about the greats of the greats. The question is whether we can get him to follow the same sequence when the ball is moving. I also feel that opening isn't his calling. He has so much more to offer that we would be amiss to say that go into the opening slot straightaway," he added.

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Sooryavanshi is 15 and he has taken the cricketing world by storm with his super-aggressive style of batting. While it would be interesting to see he gets considered for Tests or not at 15, there is no doubt that he has a long career ahead of him.