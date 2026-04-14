Vaibhav Sooryavanshi UNHAPPY Being Used as Impact Player by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026: 'Not Because...'

SRH vs RR, IPL 2028: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not too happy at being used as an Impact player by the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL season. Despite setting the stage on fire with his blitzkrieg with the bat, the 15-year-old does not want to sit on the bench in the dugout when his side is bowling.

'He wasn't very happy'

While using Sooryavanshi as an Impact player has already raised eyebrows, in fact - the assistant coach of Rajasthan was posed the question as well. Rajasthan's assistant coach Trevor Penny revealed that the teen sensation himself isn't too happy, as he loves his fielding and wants to be out there, giving it his all for the team.

“The last game he missed out on, he wasn't very happy because he loves his fielding. It's not because he's a poor fielder,” Penny told the broadcaster during the IPL 2026 match between the Sunrisers and Royals.

Advertisement

“Donovan has passed his fitness test. He broke his collarbone in the SA20. He's a gun fielder. It's good to have him back on the field. Sadly, Vaibhav misses out,” he added.

Sooryavanshi Hits Purple Patch

From smashing Jasprit Bumrah for sixes to winning games single-handedly for his side, Sooryavanshi has taken IPL 2026 by storm. And there is no doubt Rajasthan is going to benefit a lot from him. The southpaw has already hit two fifties in the ongoing season and both his half-centuries came off 15 balls. In fact his first failure in the season came against the Hyderabad side on Monday when he perished for a golden duck.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma Sets Unwanted Record During SRH vs RR Clash In IPL 2026