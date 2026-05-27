Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Pat Cummins; Battles to Watch Out For During SRH vs RR IPL 2026 Eliminator 1

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would be in the spotlight when Hyderabad and Rajasthan lock horns in Eliminator 1. Both Rajasthan and Hyderabad boast of big names and that makes the contest even more mouthwatering. While a win is what will keep the two sides motivated, there will certainly be a few match-ups and sub-plots at play. The match-ups to look forward to are listed below.

Battles that could define ELIMINATOR

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Pat Cummins: Not long back, SRH captain Pat Cummins hailed Sooryavanshi as his current favourite cricketer and in a few hours from now, he would be charging into him. Cummins is world class and is always up for a contest. The SRH captain would certainly have his plans ready against the teen sensation. Cummins was not there when the two sides met and Sooryavanshi smashed a 36-ball hundred. Cummins would be motivated to send Sooryavanshi packing early.

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head vs Jofra Archer: This is the contest that could actually decide the fate of the match. Archer has been unstoppable with the new ball and he would be up against two of the most attacking T20 batters of this era. It would be a contest like no bother as the SRH openers will look to fight fire with fire while facing thunderbolts from Archer.

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