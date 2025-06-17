Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Dad Recalls Interaction With Rahul Dravid, RR Coach Assures India Call-Up For 14-Year-Old Sensation

Sanjeev Suryavanshi, father of IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has opened up on the interaction he had with Rahul Dravid. He reckoned that the former Indian cricketer said that their work was done and that they would take over from here. Vaibhav's father also revealed that the RR coach assured him that they would develop the 14-year-old in such a way that he would compete for his country at the international level.

Sanjeev Suryavanshi Recalls His Meet With Rahul Dravid

Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the Indian Premier League on fire with his presence in the 2025 season. The opening batter from Bihar delivered a thunderous outing and served as an ideal substitute as an opener for Sanju Samson. RR coach Rahul Dravid believed in Vaibhav's capacity, and the young sensation did not disappoint after he struck a whirlwind ton to announce his presence in the big leagues.

Sanjeev Suryavanshi, father of the 14-year-old Vaibhav, has revealed that RR coach Rahul Dravid assured him that they would develop his son in such a way that he would play for the country. He added that the RR coach advised them to keep their son away from mobile and the internet.

"Rahul Sir had said that your work is over now. Now he is our responsibility. We will take care of him. Now he has become a part of our family. Just ensure that he stays away from mobile and internet media. We will make him a player who can play for the country," Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father said, as per Dainik Jagran.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Earns Spot In India U19 Squad For England Tour

A dominant performance in the Indian Premier League has put Vaibhav Suryavanshi on the map. The Rajasthan Royals intend to develop him as a star of the future, and they have done a spectacular job of showcasing his talent in their otherwise abysmal campaign in the 2025 season.