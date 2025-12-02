Vaibhav Suryavanshi Fires Blistering Century Against Maharashtra, Sets Record As SMAT's Youngest Centurion

Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke free of the shackles and unleashed himself on an absolute rampage with the bat. During a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the young gun from Bihar delivered a sensational outing against Maharashtra and carried the team on his back.

Earlier in the SMAT competition, Vaibhav Suryavanshi could not put up an enormous mark as he was being dismissed for paltry scores. After scoring 14, 13, and five in the past three competitions, the 14-year-old unleashed the beast inside and delivered a whirlwind knock to get back in form.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Delivers A Ton, Sets Record As SMAT's Youngest Centurion

It was a sight to behold as Vaibhav Suryavanshi struck his second-ever hundred in the T20 format. He had earlier scored a ton in the IPL 2025 season while playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav's breakout performance helped him make a significant impact in both the domestic and U19 circuits.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy competition, Vaibhav Suryavanshi pulled off 108 runs off 61 balls against Maharashtra in Kolkata. He is now the youngest centurion in SMAT after scoring his third overall century.

The left-handed Indian batter took just 34 deliveries to reach his half-century, and he continued to secure a composed hundred.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is coming off a sensational outing in Doha, Qatar, featuring for India A at the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Even though India did not win the title, Suryavanshi stood out after he struck a trailblazing 144 off 42 against the UAE.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed enough maturity to stand out for his side and deliver a monstrous century while under pressure. The other Bihar batters couldn't perform up to the mark, and Bihar had to settle for 176 in 20 overs.

Maharashtra captain Prithvi Shaw delivered a composed 66 off 30 to get things started for his side. Niraj Joshi put up 30, while Ranjeet Nikam scored 27 on the scoreboard.