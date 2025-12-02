Updated 2 December 2025 at 14:06 IST
WATCH | Abhishek Sharma Fan Breaches Security During SMAT, Gets Selfie With Punjab Captain
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma's fan breached the security to get up close with the Punjab captain.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: The SMAT match on Tuesday between Baroda and Punjab is a high-profile clash for obvious reasons. The Elite Group C game is taking place at the Uppal stadium in Hyderabad. Spotlight is on Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma from the start of the game. After a fan breached security to get a selfie with Pandya, an Abhishek fan did the same when Baroda came out to defend a mammoth 223.
The fan sprinted in straight towards Abhishek. Then he pulled out his phone and posed for a selfie. It was heartwarming to see Abhishek oblige before the security personnel stepped in and took the fan away. Here is the clip that is now going viral.
