Vaibhav Suryavanshi For India's T20 World Cup Squad? Fans Make Bizarre Demand After 14-Year-Old Sensation's 78-Ball Century in Australia

Aus U19 vs Ind U19: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is on the fast-track. He is surely making the bat talk. In the ongoing U-19 tour of Australia, he has been unstoppable. In the three ODIs he played prior to the Youth Test, he amassed 124 runs at an average of 41.33 and with a strike rate of 112.73. After a very good show in the limited overs format, he has carried his good form into red-ball cricket as well. In the first Youth Test at Brisbane versus Australia U-19, Suryavanshi smashed a breathtaking 78-ball hundred.

Suryavanshi For T20 WC?

His blistering century featured eight sixes and nine fours as he eventually perished for a memorable 113 off 86 balls. It was an innings where he took on the bowlers with a lot of authority. Now, fans are asking the Indian board to slot him in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Following his good show in Australia, fans are suggesting that he should be in India's T20 squad for the World Cup.

Can Suryavanshi Realistically Make it?

Meanwhile, it is difficult for him to make the squad for the WC as it is just a few months away.

And India have already shown their interest in having a left-right combination at the top as it disturbs the line and lengths of bowlers. Gill did not live upto expectations in the Asia Cup, yet, one reckons he would be trusted for that role in the mega event because of the experience he brings to the table.