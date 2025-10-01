Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues To Hammer Australia, Youngster Creates All-Time Record In India U19 vs Australia U19 Youth Test

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the teenage cricketing prodigy who plays for the inaugural IPL champion Rajasthan Royals, is taking massive strides in U19 cricket. Suryavanshi is relishing the chances that have been given to him so far, and Australia is turning out to be his favourite opposition. The youngster had lit up the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League with 252 runs from seven games while opening the batting for the Rajasthan Royals earlier this year.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates All-Time Record For India

India U19 are playing a two-match Youth Test series against Australia U19. The first match of this series is being played at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. Prior to the Test series, the India U19 side had played three ODIs and had clean swept Australia U19 3-0 in a three-match ODI series. Vaibhav Suryavanshi ended up scoring 124 runs from three matches of the series at an average of 41.33 and with a strike rate of 112.73.

Just like the One Day Internationals (ODIs), India U19 have continued to dominate the proceedings in the Test series as well. The Will Malajczuk-led Australia U19 won the toss and opted to bat first. They were bundled out for 243 runs courtesy of a stupendous bowling display from Deepesh Devendran, who clinched 5 wickets. In reply, Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a stunning 113 runs off 86 balls. Suryavanshi hit 9 fours and 8 sixes and scored these runs with a strike rate of 131.40.

Suryavanshi has now gone past Mhatre's record of hitting the most sixes for India in Youth Tests. The youngster has hit a total of 14 sixes in Youth Tests for India.

Can Vaibhav Suryavanshi Be Called Up To The Senior India Side