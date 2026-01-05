Updated 5 January 2026 at 19:48 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Plays Electrifying Knock Against South Africa U19, Hammers 19-Ball Half-Century In Benoni
Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a fiery 68-run knock from 24 balls against South Africa U19 in the second Youth ODI match of the series, on Monday, January 5.
India U19 vs South Africa U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi-led India have square off against Muhammed Bulbulia's South Africa in the second youth ODI match of the series, at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, on Monday, January 5.
Currently, India U19 are leading 1-0 in the three-match youth ODI series against South Africa U19. The three-match series will help the India U19 Team to prepare for the upcoming U19 World Cup 2026 campaign.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Plays Explosive Knock Against South Africa U19
In the ongoing second match of the series, Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a captain's knock during the run chase. In Benoni, the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a 68-run knock from 24 balls at a whopping strike rate of 283.33. He slammed 10 sixes and one four during his time on the crease.
In the first delivery of the eighth over, Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored his half-century from 19 balls against the Proteas in the second youth ODI match of the series. Suryavanshi slammed the ball towards the long-off to cross the fifty-run mark in the match.
The 14-year-old's knock came to an end in the first delivery of the ninth over after Michael Kruiskamp dismissed the youngster. However, the damage was already done following Suryavanshi's fiery knock.
Jason Rowles' 114 Power South Africa To 245 In 2nd Youth ODI
Earlier in the first innings, Jason Rowles was the lone performer for South Africa U19. Rowles' 114-run knock from 113 balls helped the hosts put 245 on the board. Daniel Bosman (31 runs from 63 balls) and Adnaan Lagadien (25 runs from 24 balls) also played a crucial role for the hosts in the first innings.
Kishan Kumar Singh led the Indian U19 bowling attack with his four-wicket haul from an 8.3-over spell, conceding 46 runs at an economy rate of 5.40. RS Ambrish also picked up two wickets in his eight-over spell, helping India bundle out South Africa for 245.
