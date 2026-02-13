Varun Chakaravarthy Delivers Bold Statement Ahead Of Pakistan Clash, India Spinner Expresses Firm Confidence: 'We Have The Edge Over Them'

T20 World Cup 2026: Star Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy expressed confidence and made a bold statement ahead of India’s upcoming clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026.

India will face Pakistan in the 27th match of the tournament at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15. The Men in Blue have already arrived in Colombo after securing a dominant 93-run victory over Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, February 12.

Varun Chakaravarthy Sets Tone Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Clash

Speaking to JioHotstar, Chakaravarthy said that India hold an edge over Pakistan despite their rivals having already played two matches in Colombo. He emphasized the importance of maintaining confidence in a World Cup setting.

“We have a strong spin attack, and I feel we have the edge over them. They are playing in these conditions back-to-back, so they might have an advantage in terms of familiarity. But as a group, we have had the better of them, and we are well prepared. Whenever you are playing any opponent in a World Cup, you need to keep your confidence high. You have to believe that you are the best in the world, that’s when you deliver in the biggest moments,” Chakaravarthy said.

India Hold Top Spot In Group A Standings

In India’s clash against Namibia, Chakaravarthy impressed with three wickets in his two-over spell, conceding just seven runs at an economy rate of 3.50.

The 34-year-old spinner made his T20I debut in 2021 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Since then, he has played 38 matches and 36 innings, taking 63 wickets at an economy rate of 7.06 and a bowling average of 15.19.