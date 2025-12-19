Varun Chakaravarthy Details His High-Octane Prep For The Road To T20 World Cup 2026 In India: 'Create Pressure Mentally, Start Challenging Yourself'

Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Donovan Ferreira during the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack | Image: AP

Team India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has opened up about his preparations as the road to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 officially kicks off.

The mystery spinner highlighted the importance of having a confident mindset, as low confidence may affect a player's skill.

The Indian cricketer has been one of the most in-form players, displaying intent and grit. Chakaravarthy has delivered when it mattered the most and has picked up wickets where pitch conditions are not favourable.

Varun Chakaravarthy Reveals Mental Roadmap To T20 World Cup 2026

Varun Chakaravarthy has revealed that putting pressure on himself is one of the key methods of preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

Advertisement

The Indian mystery spinner wants to challenge himself even when there is no challenge at hand. Charavarthy tries to push himself mentally despite the match feeling easy.

"My plan is simple: stick to the basics and bowl my length. Sometimes it works, and thankfully, in the last three matches, it has worked well. I will try the same in the next match. It's about mindset and skill. When you are not confident, your mindset affects your skill. The key is to stay confident and back your skills. That is when you execute well, without much change.

Advertisement

“It is very important to keep putting pressure on yourself to get ready for the World Cup. You have to challenge yourself even when there is no challenge. If a match feels easy, you have to create that pressure mentally and start challenging yourself,” Varun Chakaravarthy said on JioStar's ‘Follow The Blues’ show.

Varun Chakaravarthy Could Be India's Top Choice As Spinner In T20 WC

Varun Chakaravarthy's resilient bowling has made him a mainstay in India's white-ball setup. As the ICC's top-ranked bowler in the T20I format, Chakaravarthy is a no-brainer for the Men in Blue's squad in the T20 World Cup.

In the ongoing South Africa T20I series, Varun is the leading wicket-taker as he has picked up at least two wickets in a fixture.

Also Read: Ishan Kishan Confident To Carry Jharkhand To Greater Heights Following Historic SMAT Final Victory Over Haryana

In the three matches, Chakaravarthy scalped six wickets with the best figures of 2/11, an average of 9.83 and an economy rate of 5.36.