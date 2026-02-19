Bangladesh Sports Minister Pledges Prompt Resolution Of Cases Against Shakib Al Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza: 'We Want Them Back'

The newly appointed Sports Minister of Bangladesh, Aminul Haque, has spoken about the pending cases against Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza, hinting that the veteran cricketers could return to the country once the charges against them are dropped.

It has been almost two years since both Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza left Bangladesh, following protests against Sheikh Hasina’s regime in August 2024.

Multiple charges, including murder, have been filed against the two former Bangladesh captains. Since then, they have not returned to the country.

Advertisement

Aminul Haque Hopes For The Return Of Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza In Bangladesh Cricket

Soon after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a landslide victory and party chair Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the country’s new Prime Minister, Aminul Haque held a press conference in Mirpur. He stated that the newly elected government would remain flexible on this issue.

“The matter concerning Shakib and Mashrafe will be dealt with by the government. We will remain flexible on this issue. The cases against them will be handled by the government. We want Shakib to return,” Haque told reporters.

Advertisement

He also expressed hope that the charges against the two veteran cricketers would be resolved swiftly, allowing them to return to Bangladesh cricket.

“Since there are cases filed against them, we hope those will be resolved swiftly so they can return. We also want Shakib and Mashrafe back in Bangladesh cricket,” he added.

Haque also vowed to mend ties with India through friendly talks. He said that soon after taking the oath, he met the Deputy High Commissioner of India.

"Immediately after taking office, I met with the Deputy High Commissioner of India and discussed resolving the issue through friendly talks. We want to maintain good relations with neighboring countries and address problems in the sports arena through diplomatic dialogue. In cricket, necessary measures will be taken in accordance with ICC rules through discussion," he further added.

Shakib Al Hasan Last Played For Bangladesh On November 6

Shakib last represented Bangladesh in an ODI against Sri Lanka on November 6. The match was played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi due to the hostile situation in Bangladesh back at that time. Since then, he has been absent from the national team.