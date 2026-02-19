Updated 19 February 2026 at 14:18 IST
Varun Chakaravarthy's Magical Spell Against Netherlands Not Overlooked, Star Spinner Earns 'Impact Player' Award As BCCI Shares Dressing Room BTS
Varun Chakaravarthy has been honoured following his match-winning spell against Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026.
T20 World Cup 2026: India sealed a convincing 17-run victory over the Netherlands in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2026, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 18.
Shivam Dube was named Player of the Match for his explosive 66-run knock off 31 balls at a strike rate of 212.90. He struck four fours and six sixes during his innings. Later, in the second innings, Dube also picked up two wickets in his three-over spell, though at an economy rate of 11.70.
Despite Dube’s heroics, Varun Chakaravarthy’s magical spell initially went unnoticed during the post-match presentation. However, the Indian team management ensured his contribution was recognized.
Chakaravarthy delivered a clinical performance, claiming three wickets in his three-over spell while conceding only 14 runs at an economy rate of 4.70. His effort was instrumental in restricting the Netherlands to 176/7, helping India secure the 17-run win.
Varun Chakaravarthy Receives Special Medal From Adrian Le Roux
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared behind-the-scenes footage from the dressing room, where strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux presented Chakaravarthy with the Impact Player medal.
“The real tournament starts with the next match. We have to get ready for that,” Chakaravarthy said after receiving the medal.
Chakaravarthy made his T20I debut for India in 2021 against Sri Lanka. In the T20Is, the 34-year-old played 40 matches and 38 innings, scalping 68 wickets at an economy rate of 6.98 and a bowling average of 14.52.
India To Take On South Africa In Their Next Match
With this victory, India maintained their unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Blue finished at the top of Group A with eight points and a net run rate of +2.500.
In the Super Eight stage, India have been grouped alongside Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the West Indies. Their next fixture is against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.
