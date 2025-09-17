Varun Chakaravarthy Takes 'Numero Uno' Spot In T20Is, Pips Adam Zampa And Wanindu Hasaranga In Latest ICC Rankings

ICC Rankings: India's dominance continues to remain unmatched in the shortest international format, the T20Is. India are currently the reigning world and Asian champions. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is currently playing the Asia Cup and they have already qualified for the Super Fours stage.

Interestingly, India are the first and the only T20I team as of now in the Asia Cup to qualify for the next round. India are all set to play their next game Asia Cup against Oman on September 19, 2025.

ALSO READ | Rashid Khan Continues His Domination In T20I Cricket, Goes Past Hardik Pandya And Wanindu Hasaranga To Reclaim Top Spot In T20 Asia Cup List

Varun Chakaravarthy Becomes No.1 Ranked T20I Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has has claimed the top in the ICC T20I bowling rankings and he has become the third Indian to achieve this feat. Chakaravarthy rose to the top spot after bowling economical spells so far in the Asia Cup that is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Interestingly, Chakaravarthy played a crucial part in India winning the Champions Trophy earlier this year.

Men's T20I Bowling Rankings | Image: icc.com

After Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi, the 34-year-old bowler moved up three spots to claim the top spot in the T20I rankings. Varun's previous best was the number two spot which he held in February 2025. The mystery spinner has replaced New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy who held the top spot since March.

Ravi Bishnoi dropped two places and he is currently at the eighth spot. Apart from Varun Chakaravarthy, Bishnoi is the only Indian bowler who is in the top 10 of the ICC Rankings. Axar Patel rose one spot to reach the 12th position, whereas Kuldeep Yadav took a massive stride of 16 spots to reach the 23rd position. Yadav has taken 7 wickets so far in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup.

India's T20I Prowess Unmatched

The latest released ICC rankings cement India's dominance in the T20I format. The reigning T20 world champions India are yet to lose a T20I series since 2024 and this speaks volumes about how they have dominated the shortest international format.

Latest released ICC Rankings | Image: icc.com