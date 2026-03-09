Varun Chakravarthy TROLLS Pakistan With Epic Move After India Win T20 WC 2026; Pic Goes Viral

T20 World Cup 2026: Varun Chakravarthy may not have had the best of campaigns at the T20 World Cup in terms of runs conceded, but he was not holding back when it came to roasting Pakistan. After Team India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to win the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Chakravarthy took to social space and posted a picture of himself. In the picture, Chakravarthy is having a cup in his from which he is sipping something and he is doing this while the T20 WC silverware is in his hand as well. The picture has gone viral as fans are loving the manner in which he has cooked arch-rivals Pakistan. Here is the viral picture.

VIRAL PIC TROLLS PAKISTAN

Not many would forget how victorious Team India were not awarded the Asia Cup despite winning it. The Pakistan Cricket Board boss Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the ACC President took the trophy away without giving it. Following this move in Dubai, the Indian players took to social media and posted pictures holding a cup. In fact, he had done something similar during the Asia Cup as well.

Chakravarthy Repeats it!

"So, I had planned everything. I was going to take a photo l am sleeping with a cup and all those things. But after the match, there was nothing next to me. Just a coffee cup. So, I went ahead with it," he said over his much-talked about picture after the Asia Cup win.

