Updated 9 March 2026 at 11:07 IST
WATCH | Ravi Shastri's BRAINFADE Moment in Commentary After Failing to Spot T20 WC Winning Moment Following Tilak Varma's Catch
T20 World Cup 2026: There is no doubt that Ravi Shastri is one of the finest cricket commentators in the world, but he too had a bad day.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
T20 World Cup 2026: Ravi Shastri is one of the finest cricketing voices in the world. Time and again he has found himself in a spot where he has to call a moment or a match. Calling big moments always is something commentators strive for, but there is a lot of luck that is needed to be at the right place at the right time. During the T20 WC final 2026 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Shastri was on-air when Tilak Varma took the final catch. Shastri had a brainfade moment when Varma took the catch as he said New Zealand have now lost their ninth wicket whereas it was the last wicket. He soon realised the goof up and then corrected himself quickly.
WATCH VIDEO
Meanwhile, India won the game in an emphatic fashion as they crushed New Zealand by 96 runs. With the win, India became the first team to win three T20 WC titles and also the first side to win it back-to-back. For India, it was a collective show and probably they played their best game during their campaign.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 9 March 2026 at 11:01 IST