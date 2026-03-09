WATCH | Ravi Shastri's BRAINFADE Moment in Commentary After Failing to Spot T20 WC Winning Moment Following Tilak Varma's Catch

T20 World Cup 2026: Ravi Shastri is one of the finest cricketing voices in the world. Time and again he has found himself in a spot where he has to call a moment or a match. Calling big moments always is something commentators strive for, but there is a lot of luck that is needed to be at the right place at the right time. During the T20 WC final 2026 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Shastri was on-air when Tilak Varma took the final catch. Shastri had a brainfade moment when Varma took the catch as he said New Zealand have now lost their ninth wicket whereas it was the last wicket. He soon realised the goof up and then corrected himself quickly.