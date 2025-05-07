'Yeh Dil Mange More': Internet Beams With Pride After India Destroys Lashkar And Jaish Terror Bases In Pakistan And PoK

Operation Sindoor: India have given a befitting reply to Pakistan and their habit of funding cross-border terrorism. This is the third time that India has conducted a covert cross-border operation against Pakistan after the Uri surgical strikes in 2016 and the Balakot airstrikes in 2019. After the heinous Pahalgam Terror Attack in which 26 unarmed Indian civilians were brutally massacred, India was left in a state of shock and anger. Operation Sindoor was India's way of avenging the death of innocent civilians who were killed on the basis of their religious faiths.

The Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', in the early hours of May 7, 2025. The responsibility of the Pahalgam Terror Attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The operation was aimed at eradicating the terror bases that played a crucial role in planning and executing the terror attacks. The victims mostly included Hindu tourists, one Christian from Kerala, and one local Muslim trekking guide.

Here's How The Internet Reacted To 'Operation Sindoor'

India Sends Clear Message To Pakistan ON Cross-Border Terrorism

'Operation Sindoor', the joint armed force mission targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), including facilities in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bhawalpur, and Muridke. These regions are also suspected headquarters of JeM and LeT. Defence sources have revealed that 'Operation Sindoor' was focused, measured, and non-escalatory which highlights the fact that India does not want to trigger war.