Verdict Cup Season 2 Begins On A High Note

The Verdict Cup Season 2 commenced with an exciting opening day, bringing together 12 of India's leading law firms for one of the country's premier legal cricket tournaments.

The tournament's opening day began with two exciting encounters. In the first match, Phoenix Legal defeated Dentons Link Legal, while Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas registered an impressive victory over Khaitan & Co. Both matches showcased high-quality cricket, competitive spirit, and exceptional sportsmanship.

Participating Teams:

• AZB & Partners

• Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

• Dentons Link Legal

• HSA Advocates

• Jaitley & Bakhshi

• JSA

• Khaitan & Co.

• King Stubb & Kasiva (KSK)

• Kochhar & Co.

• Phoenix Legal

• Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

• SKV Law Offices

More than just a cricket tournament, The Verdict Cup has become a platform that promotes fitness, mental well-being, teamwork, networking, and camaraderie among professionals from the legal fraternity. Saket Shukla from Phoenix Legal said, "The Verdict Cup is a fantastic platform for lawyers to take a break from work-related stress, enjoy the game, and focus on their physical fitness."

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Mohit Kishore, Partner and Captain of Khaitan & Co., said, "We are extremely happy with the arrangements. The overall standard of the tournament is top-notch."

Amit Pal, Captain of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, appreciated the atmosphere and quality of the tournament.

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