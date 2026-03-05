What Happens If Rain Washes Out IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semifinal? All Scenarios Explained

Defending champions India will take on England in a much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. Sanju Samson's masterclass helped the Men In Blue navigate all the challenges against the West Indies in the last game and Suryakumar Yadav and Co. are now bracing for a serious English challenge.

What Will Happen If IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semifinal Is Washed Out

The weather has been very kind to the hosts this time around, as rain hasn't played a spoilsport so far. The Mumbai weather forecast doesn't predict a thunderstorm or a spell of rain during the match, but Indian fans are curious if the weather does play a spoilsport, then which team will make it to the final?

ICC has kept a Reserve Day in place for both the semifinals. If the weather interrupts the match on the given day and play halts due to severe weather conditions, the match will be shifted to the Reserve Day and play will either restart or start fresh. ICC has reserved very special conditions to avoid chaos at this level.

For the semi-finals, up to 90 minutes of extra time will be available on the given day, with a further 120 minutes on the reserve day as a last-ditch attempt to grind out a result. When it comes to the summit clash, both the main day and the reserve day will have an additional 120 minutes of extension to ensure the match can be completed.

Advertisement

But if a match couldn't get completed, then England will advance to the semifinal on the virtue of finishing top of the group during the Super 8 phase.

Mumbai Weather Report For IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semifinal

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai will experience very hot conditions with hazy sunshine during the match day, while the night is expected to be clear. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 39 degrees, while the minimum will likely drop to 22 degrees. Importantly, there is no possibility of rain, so the weather will remain clear.

Advertisement

At the scheduled start of the match, the temperature will be around 32 degrees. As the evening progresses, it will gradually cool down, dropping to about 29 degrees by 9 PM IST.