Updated 26 November 2025 at 17:43 IST
Veteran Indian Player Cheteshwar Pujara's Brother-in-law Dies By Suicide, Body Found At Rajkot Residence
Veteran Indian player Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law commits suicide. His body was found at his Rajkot Residence.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ex-Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari took his own life at his Rajkot residence on November 26, 2025, as per reports. The player's brother-in-law was reportedly rushed to the hospital by the Malviyanagar Police team, where the doctors declared him dead upon his arrival. The reports suggest that his body has been sent for post-mortem, while the legal procedures are currently going on.
While the reason for committing suicide is not yet clear, notably, a year prior, on November 26, 2024, Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari's ex-fiancé filed a rape complaint against him Malviya Nagar Police Station. The complaint accused him of forcing physical relations with her under the guise of their upcoming marriage. The complaint claimed that the incident occurred during the engagement period, which was later called off in the light of this alleged incident.
The coincidence in the date raised a few eyebrows about whether this had played a part in his untimely demise or not.
ALSO READ- WTC 2025-27 Points Table: Team India Slip Further After Heavy Defeat In Guwahati Test, South Africa Strengthen Place In Top Two
Advertisement
Police Confirms Detailed Investigation Is Going On
Authorities have confirmed that a detailed investigation will be conducted to find out the reasons for his demise. The police stated that Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari was under a considerable amount of stress following the case filed by his ex-fiance and shared that this could have played a part in the unfortunate incident. They, however, emphasized that the exact details would only come after the post-mortem report and further detailed investigation.
ALSO READ- India Bid Goodbye To Home Dominance In Guwahati, Rishabh Pant's Men Crumble As World Test Champions South Africa Clean Sweep Hosts 2-0
Advertisement
Cheteshwar Pujara's Wife Pooja Lost Her Younger Brother
The former Indian Cricketer's wife would be deeply affected by this news as she lost her younger brother. Pooja comes from a close-knit family with one younger brother and sister. The family, originally from Jamjodhpur, has been living in Rajkot for over two decades and is a well-known family in the city. The family reportedly runs a cotton ginning factory.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 26 November 2025 at 17:26 IST