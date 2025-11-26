Veteran Indian Player Cheteshwar Pujara's Brother-in-law Dies By Suicide, Body Found At Rajkot Residence

Ex-Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari took his own life at his Rajkot residence on November 26, 2025, as per reports. The player's brother-in-law was reportedly rushed to the hospital by the Malviyanagar Police team, where the doctors declared him dead upon his arrival. The reports suggest that his body has been sent for post-mortem, while the legal procedures are currently going on.

While the reason for committing suicide is not yet clear, notably, a year prior, on November 26, 2024, Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari's ex-fiancé filed a rape complaint against him Malviya Nagar Police Station. The complaint accused him of forcing physical relations with her under the guise of their upcoming marriage. The complaint claimed that the incident occurred during the engagement period, which was later called off in the light of this alleged incident.

The coincidence in the date raised a few eyebrows about whether this had played a part in his untimely demise or not.

Advertisement

Police Confirms Detailed Investigation Is Going On

Authorities have confirmed that a detailed investigation will be conducted to find out the reasons for his demise. The police stated that Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari was under a considerable amount of stress following the case filed by his ex-fiance and shared that this could have played a part in the unfortunate incident. They, however, emphasized that the exact details would only come after the post-mortem report and further detailed investigation.

Advertisement

Cheteshwar Pujara's Wife Pooja Lost Her Younger Brother