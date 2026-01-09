Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts: Confirmed Schedule, Qualified Teams, Venues & Live Streaming Details: Check Out All You Need To Know

Following the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 league stage, the tournament now moves into the knockouts, with eight teams advancing into the quarterfinals. This season, cricketers put up scintillating displays, with International cricketers also returning to the List-A competition and delivering performances to remember.

Stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, and Rishabh Pant were some of the Indian international cricketers who followed the BCCI's diktat and made their comebacks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Teams put up convincing performances to strengthen their case to secure one of the eight spots in the quarterfinal.

After 38 teams across the domestic circuit featured in action in the List-A format, eight teams have advanced to the knockouts stage. The competition will become even more intense as the stakes are higher than ever at this stage.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26: Check Out All Details

Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26: Tournament Format

Eight teams which have advanced to the knockout stage will now feature in action in four quarterfinal matches. The four winners will then advance into the semifinal, where two teams which will emerge victorious will move on to secure a spot in the summit clash for the title.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26: The Qualified Teams

Delhi

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai

Punjab

Saurashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Vidarbha

Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26: The Full Squads Of The Qualified Teams

Delhi: Rishabh Pant (c), Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Ayush Badoni (vc), Arpit Rana, Yash Dhull, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Simarjeet Singh, Prince Yadav, Divij Mehra, Ayush Doseja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Rohan Rana, Anuj Rawat (stand-by).

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal (c), Karun Nair (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, R. Smaran, KL Shrijith, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, V. Vyshak, Manvanth Kumar, Shreesha Achar, Abhilash Shetty, B.R. Sharath, Harshil Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar, KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna.

Madhya Pradesh: Venkatesh Iyer (c), Harsh Gawli, Himanshu Mantri (WK), Yash Dubey, Shubham Sharma, Harpreet Singh, Rishabh Chauhan, Ritik Tada, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Shivang Kumar, Aryan Pandey, Rahul Batham, Tripuresh Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Madhav Tiwari

Mumbai: Shardul Thakur (c), Rohit Sharma (two games), Ishan Mulchandani, Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Chinmay Sutar, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Onkar Tarmale, Sylvester D'Souza, Sairaj Patil, Suryansh Shedge.

Punjab: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Anmolpreet Singh, Uday Saharan, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora (wk), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Gourav Choudhary, Sukhdeep Bajwa

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (wk), Tarang Gohel, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Yuvraj Chudasama, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Ruchit Ahir, Parth Bhut, Sammar Gajjar, Ansh Gosai, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Hiten Kanbi, Pranav Karia, Hetvik Kotak, Ankur Panwar, Parswaraj Rana.

Vidarbha: Harsh Dubey (c), Yash Thakur (vc), Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Shivam Deshmukh (wk), Akshay Wadkar, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, R. Samarth, Parth Rekhade, Dipesh Parwani, Praful Hinge, Shubham Dubey, Ganesh Bhosle.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26: The Entire Schedule

Date Stage Fixture / Teams Time Venue Ground 12th January 2026 Quarterfinal 1 Karnataka vs Mumbai 9:00 AM IST BCCI CoE, Bengaluru Ground 1 12th January 2026 Quarterfinal 2 Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra 9:00 AM IST BCCI CoE, Bengaluru Ground 2 13th January 2026 Quarterfinal 3 Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh 9:00 AM IST BCCI CoE, Bengaluru Ground 1 13th January 2026 Quarterfinal 4 Delhi vs Vidarbha 9:00 AM IST BCCI CoE, Bengaluru Ground 2 15th January 2026 Semifinal 1 Winner of QF1 vs Winner of QF4 1:30 PM IST BCCI CoE, Bengaluru Ground 1 16th January 2026 Semifinal 2 Winner of QF2 vs Winner of QF3 1:30 PM IST BCCI CoE, Bengaluru Ground 1 18th January 2026 Final Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 1:30 PM IST BCCI CoE, Bengaluru Ground 1

Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26: Live Streaming

When will the Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26 be played?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26 will commence on Wednesday, December 24, 2025

All the Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26 matches will start at 09:00 AM IST and 01:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place half an hour before.

Where will the Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26 be played?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26 will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts 2025-26 in India?