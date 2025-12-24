Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli Continues His Hot Streak, Registers Five Back-to-Back Fifties In 50-Over Cricket

India's Virat Kohli raises his bat while going back to the pavilion after getting dismissed by South Africa's Lungi Ngidi during the second ODI match in Raipur | Image: ANI

Virat Kohli continued his brilliant outing in the game by registering his fifth consecutive half-century in the One-Day format. The superstar Indian cricketer made his comeback in domestic cricket at the Vijay Hazare Trophy and was in sensational form with the bat.

At the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli made his return to Delhi Cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh. The 37-year-old looked in peak form, putting up a solid outing in the game and keeping the fire for the 2027 World Cup alive.

Virat Kohli Smashes Fifth-Consecutive Half-Century In One-Day Cricket

Virat Kohli has been on a fiery streak lately and has treated fans with some belters of knocks. Whether it was the 3rd India vs Australia ODI or the entire South Africa One-Dayers, Kohli has been a fire that cannot be extinguished as he continues to be in peak form at 37.

Upon his comeback in domestic cricket with Delhi, Virat Kohli carried the batting barrage as he smashed his fifth consecutive One-Day fifty. It is a cosmic sign that Kohli is prepared for any challenge that is tossed in front of him.

Kohli's undeniable knock has carried Delhi Cricket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament opener match against Andhra Pradesh at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru.

It is upsetting that Kohli's domestic brilliance happened behind closed doors, as permission to play in front of fans was denied.

Virat Kohli Converts His Fifty To A Brilliant Ton In Domestic Comeback

Virat Kohli continued his batting onslaught in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match. The ultimate chase master scored a hundred off 83 balls against Andhra Pradesh and continued his brilliant form in the 50-over format.

King Kohli also etched a monumental record in List-A cricket as he has officially surpassed his idol, Sachin Tendulkar, and become the fastest to score 16,000 List-A runs. Kohli took 320 innings, while Tendulkar did it in 390 innings.