VHT 2025: Rohit Sharma Powers Mumbai With Brisk 62-Ball Hundred Amid Electrifying Fanfare In Jaipur

Rohit Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

Rohit Sharma continues his brilliant form in the game upon his return to domestic cricket. The former India captain made his comeback in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and provided a brisk start for Mumbai during their chase against Sikkim.

The 38-year-old Indian cricketer now solely features for Indian cricket in the one-day format, and he has been putting all his heart into the game. Rohit's recent performance speaks volumes, as he and Virat Kohli have lit up the stage with their batting barrage in the game.

Rohit Sharma Scores Scintillating Hundred During VHT 2025 Match In Jaipur

Mumbai Openers Rohit Sharma and Angkrish Raghuvanshi have been carrying the team during the chase, with the veteran displaying raw power and intent in the competition. The fire for the 2027 ODI World Cup is still alive, as Rohit continued his brilliant form for Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Rohit Sharma smashed a 62-ball century against Sikkim in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Over 12,000 people arrived at the stadium to watch Rohit in action, and they were treated to the Hitman's exquisite shots, including his trademark pull shot for a six.

Rohit's power-packed outing has kept the fans on their feet. Mumbai Cricket is firmly closing in on the chase and inching towards a grand win in Jaipur.

Expect Rohit Sharma To be In Peak Form During NZ ODIs

Upon his comeback to ODI cricket for Team India, Rohit Sharma has been in impressive form. The Hitman put up a solid outing on the away ODI tour in Australia, where he emerged as the 'Player of the Series'.

Rohit Sharma was also in action during the South Africa ODIs, where he delivered a decent outing throughout the three-match series. It was Virat Kohli who was in peak form as he smashed two consecutive centuries and a match-winning knock to earn the 'Player of the Series' accolade.