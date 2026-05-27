Virat Kohli HUGGING Anushka Sharma After RCB Beat GT in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 to Reach Final Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru were all over Gujarat Titans as they won the game convincingly by 92 runs to book their spot in the final. Following the win, it was Kohli who stole the show with his off-field magic. Just after the win, Kohli went up to Anushka and hugged her in a moment that has now gone viral. Kohli's embrace showed what the win meant to him and his wife. Here is the viral clip.

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The win has ensured RCB make the final where they will now await their opposition. There was no doubt that the Titans were simply outplayed by RCB.

Chasing a massive target of 255, the Gujarat Titans never managed to recover after losing wickets regularly. Pacer Jacob Duffy led the bowling attack brilliantly with three important wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, and Krunal Pandya picked up two wickets each.

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For RCB, captain Rajat Patidar was the star of the show as he smashed a surreal 33-ball 93. His blitz was laced with nine sixes and five fours. He literally took the game away from the Titans. At one stage, it seemed like RCB would reach 210-220, and that is where Patidar made all the difference.

RCB’s total of 254/5 became the highest score ever recorded in IPL playoff history. It was a night to remember for RCB as everything fell in place for them.

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