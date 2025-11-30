Virat Kohli Anchors Innings As Bowlers Strike To Seal India’s Win Over South Africa By 17 Runs In Ranchi ODI

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Marco Jansen during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP

A historic knock from the superstar Virat Kohli and some timely dismissals from the Indian bowling attack pave the way for Team India to secure a win in the first ODI. The KL Rahul-led Men in Blue defeated the Proteas Men by 17 Runs.

It was a solid turnaround for the Hosts following the whitewash defeat to the Proteas Men in Test Cricket.

With no Shubman Gill in action, KL Rahul displayed proper composure as captain as India stood firm in the game despite losing the toss. The Men in Blue displayed intent and managed to nab crucial wickets while bowling.

South Africa, too, displayed flashes of brilliance in both innings, but India did not let the control slip out of their hands.

Virat Kohli Delivers A Historic Knock In Ranchi vs South Africa In ODIs

Team India started firmly, with Yashasvi Jaiswal displaying proper intent from the beginning. But the left-arm swashbuckler was taken down for just 18 off 16.

In comes Virat Kohli, and he forges a clinical partnership with Rohit Sharma to get things going for Team India. Ro-Ko's stand troubled the SA bowlers as they were on a rampage.

While Rohit Sharma was eventually dismissed after scoring 57 off 51, Virat Kohli held his nerve to put up a record-setting 135 off 120.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Washington Sundar's cameos did not last long as they were dismissed under 15 runs.

But KL Rahul played a solid captain's knock with a 56-ball 60. Ravindra Jadeja's 30-ball 32 cameo helped India post 349 runs, the Proteas Men requiring 250 to win.

SA Displayed Brilliance, But India Countered & Walks Off With A Win

As South Africa walked in to bat, their top order was rattled by Team India. Stand-in captain Aiden Markram was dismissed after just seven, while Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock were dismissed for ducks.

The middle order displayed intent to push harder. Matthew Breetzke played anchor with an 80-ball 72, and Tony de Zorzi backed him up by scoring 39 off 35.

Dewald Brevis came charging in with his blazing 28-ball cameo and scored 37 runs. He had become a genuine threat to India's winning aspirations until he was taken down by Harshit Rana. Marco Jansen's 70 off 39 also worried the Indian fans.

Corbin Bosch and Prenelan Subrayen tried to steady things up, but Kuldeep got the better of Subrayen to take him down. Nandre Burger also walked off after scoring 17.

Bosch had given a glimmer of hope as he pushed the game to the final over with his steady 67-run knock. But all hopes came crashing down as Rohit Sharma made a successful catch, helping India secure a win to open the series.

Kuldeep Yadav nabbed a four-wicket haul, while Harshit Rans picked up three wickets to put the pressure on SA. Arshdeep Singh got two scalps, and Prasidh Krishna also bagged a wicket to bowl them out.