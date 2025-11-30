'll-Advised Use Of Word': Sunil Gavaskar Hits Out At South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad's 'Grovel' Remark

India vs South Africa: Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said that the South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad should acknowledge the 'grovel' remark that he used in the press conference during the second India vs South Africa Test and make up for it, calling the comment "ill-advised."

South Africa clean-swept India 2-0 in the Test series. During the second Test at Guwahati, South Africa had a lead of 288 runs in the first innings and could have easily made India follow on, but they decided to bat again. When asked about their approach, Conrad said, "We wanted them (India) to really grovel."

Speaking on the JioHotstar show 'Cricket Live', Sunil Gavaskar addressed South Africa coach Shukri Conrad's remarks, saying Conrad's comments were poorly chosen. He said India played a key role in South Africa's return to international cricket after decades of isolation and also noted that in today's cricket landscape, Indian owners support South African cricket heavily--particularly through the SA20 league, where five of six teams are Indian-owned.

Advertisement

"You could say it was an ill-advised use of the word. We need to look back at South Africa's re-entry into international cricket. It was the Indian Cricket Board that proposed South Africa's readmission after more than 20 years of isolation, and their first international match on return was played in India," the former India batter said.

"When you consider the current landscape of South African cricket, especially the SA20, five out of the six franchises are Indian-owned. These owners are significantly supporting South African players--not just the international stars who are well taken care of, but the fringe players as well--giving them opportunities to build strong careers," Gavaskar said.

Advertisement

Gavaskar said India and South Africa have long shared a competitive but respectful cricketing relationship, with no history of hostility. He said an apology isn't needed, but a simple clarification acknowledging the remark went too far would be enough, given the strong ties between the two cricketing nations.

"Indian and South African cricket have shared a positive, collaborative relationship for decades. Across all the years and encounters between the two teams, the cricket has always been competitive and tough, but never hostile. I have witnessed nearly every India-South Africa contest, and it has always been hard, fair cricket. Nothing beyond that. So yes, it may have been an ill-advised remark--wrong time, wrong place," Gavaskar said.